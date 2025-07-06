Boss Refused To Let Security Officers Rest During A 24-Hour Shift, So This Employee Kept Her Awake With Radio Reports All Night

Power trips rarely go unnoticed, especially when they come at someone else’s expense.

What would you do if your supervisor insisted on exhausting rules but made herself exempt from them?

Would you just mind your business and do your job?

Or would you make sure she followed the very standards she enforced?

In the following story, one security officer finds himself in this exact predicament and opts for the latter.

Here’s what he did.

My boss wanted me to do rounds every half-hour, so I didn’t let her sleep I’m 25M, though I was 21 at the time of this story. I used to work as a security officer for a flour production company, working 24-hour shifts. Each shift group had an average of 5 officers and one supervisor, so we agreed to take turns doing the rounds around the building during the night. One officer would be awake, watching over the building, while the others rested. Then, over the next hour, another officer would take his place so he could rest, and so on. One day, two of us were sent to help at a sister location of the company, which only had one officer attending that day. It was going to be a very busy day, so they needed at least a couple more officers.

The manager wouldn’t hear of his idea.

The day was exhausting, so when the night came and we were the only people in the building, we were gonna discuss the same watch turns schedule, but the supervisor of this location didn’t want to work that way. She wanted to keep two officers stationed at two of the most important places in the building, while the third officer would make rounds around the building every half hour. I tried to talk her into taking turns so we could at least rest a bit, but she refused, and she assigned me as the officer on duty every half-hour. When we were at our stations, we noticed that she went to sleep in the company’s dining room, the only place with an air conditioner, while leaving us outside on our watch stations to endure the heat and mosquitoes. So I decided that, if all had to stay awake, then she would too.

She probably regretted that decision pretty quickly.

We had radios to communicate in case there was some emergency to report, so every single time I went to do a round, I took my radio and said “Officer reporting my round at 12:30 am. No issues to report on the building,” and I could hear her holding up a yawn when she replied that she received my report. Then I did it again next round, “Officer reporting my round at 01:00 am. No issues to report on the building.” And so I kept going the entire night, not letting her sleep as I reported my rounds every 30 minutes. Sometimes she wouldn’t respond, so I would repeat my report, asking for confirmation that the report was received, and she would eventually respond, probably after trying to force herself into pretending she was awake. In the morning, she looked even more sleep-deprived than we did, so I took that as a sign that I did my job well.

Yikes! That sounds like a pretty rough job.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about it.

So true!

This sounds about right.

Here’s someone who just loves the story.

This former security guard knows the pains of the job.

She deserved that and more!

It’s so rude to expect your employees to do things you won’t do yourself.

Sheesh.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.