Bride Kicked Her Out Of The Wedding Over Her Refusal To Wear Long Fake Nails, So She Wore The Bridesmaid Dress To A Brunch In An Attempt To Get Back At Her

Some brides get so obsessed with their “vision” that they forget their friends are actual people.

What would you do if a former friend removed you from her bridal party over something petty, then told you not to wear the dress you already paid for? Would you let it go and eat the cost? Or would you live your life and wear the dress?

In the following story, one young woman finds herself in this same situation. Here’s what happened.

AITA for keeping the bridesmaid dress and wearing it after I got kicked out of the wedding So I (26F) was supposed to be a bridesmaid for my friend’s (27F) wedding. We used to be close in college, but haven’t really talked that much since then. I honestly was kinda surprised she even asked me Planning was a disaster, as she was micromanaging every single thing and kept acting like we were all just accessories in her aesthetic. For example, she wanted us to have identical nails and lashes. Now, I understand wanting a vibe, but I mentioned in the group chat that I wasn’t doing long fake nails since I work in healthcare. She got mad and made some comment like, “Then maybe you’re not a fit for the bridal party.”

After some back and forth, she was uninvited.

So, I said, “Maybe I’m not,” and I guess that was that. A few days later, she texted me saying she was taking me out of the wedding party, but I could still come as a guest, which tbh felt kinda humiliating, especially after I already bought the dress, shoes, and paid for alterations. Over $350 I asked if I could still wear the dress to the wedding since it’s not like I can return it, and she said absolutely no,t she doesn’t want anyone wearing that dress unless they’re in the photos, and didn’t want “reminders of negativity” at her wedding. So, I didn’t go.

She needed a dress, and it just happened to be there.

But yeah, two days later I wore the dress to brunch and posted pics and tagged the store, it was definitely the same dress and same color scheme she used for the wedding, so our mutuals realized it, and I guess it got back to her. She sent this whole thing about how I was being disrespectful and intentionally trying to ruin her vibe, and I was like, “It’s a dress I paid for, and it looks good.” Some friends say I had every right, others say I clearly posted it to stir the pot, which I didn’t. The dress was expensive, the brunch was very formal, and I needed a dress, so I wore it. AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see why the bride is upset, but it still seems rather petty.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about the whole thing.

As this comment points out, she bought it, so she’s free to do whatever with it.

Sounds like they had a good strategy.

Here’s an interesting perspective.

This person thinks she did it to stir the pot.

She paid for the dress, which makes it hers. Therefore, she can wear it wherever and post as many pics as she wants.

That bride is way out of line.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.