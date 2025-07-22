Brother-in-Law Offers To Fix Sister-in-Law’s Car, But One Simple Condition Sparks A Family Blow-Up

One man thought he was being more than fair by offering to help his sister-in-law fix her car—but only if her fiancé pitched in to learn.

AITA for not fixing my sister in laws car after setting some terms My sister in law, let’s call her Jane. Over the years, she’s “borrowed” money from me (on a family trip, I think I paid for a large group expense and she didn’t pay me back $400 for like months). I gave her furniture for her apartment that my wife and I no longer were using. I had to pick it back up again when she didn’t need it anymore and it was really inconvenient. She’s about 25, about 6 years my junior. I honestly like her but her behavior is really immature and selfish sometimes.

She was having issues with her VW ( it breaks down a lot and she gets ripped off by mechanics often). I’ve changed the lights on it at least once (her now fiance doesn’t even ATTEMPT do do easy DIY jobs that most people could do). Anyways, I am an electromechanical tech and a pretty good one, that stuff is pretty easy for me. The part that got me is that she thinks because I can do it, it’s like my job or something. She’s asked me to do her brakes for like $50 and a case of beer. I said no politely (I hate doing brakes, that’s not my hobby lady!). She seems to have no concept of value.

Anyways, I still have tried to help her a bit. Her windshield wiper motor was on the Fritz. I told her it’s not hard to replace, buy the part and bring it over and me and her can look at it. This was summer I believe. She waits until the dead of winter (and I now have a 3 month old baby). The windshield wiper motor finally totally dies and she basically can’t drive it. I tell her to come on a fairly warm day and I specifically said bring her fiancé and he can learn a thing or two. Reason being is I don’t want to be doing stuff like this for them if they aren’t going to at least attempt it themselves.

Day comes, she didn’t even tell her fiancé. I send him some texts along the lines of “are you too busy for this?” He says he doesn’t appreciate that and that he has a secret Santa with his frat brothers that he’s planned forever. He tells me that he doesn’t need me to do this and just that I could “be that friend” who helps them. We kindve get into it over the phone as I tell him this is more his problem than mine. He spins it saying he “trusts Jane can handle her problems and is not controlling like that.”

I tell him she’s not solving it…she’s bring it to me. He gets mad and says his friend who’s a mechanic can do it. I still expect Jane to come but she doesn’t, her and fiancé get into a fight over this and have their friend do it (who fails and it’s still broken). I wind up apologizing to just smooth things over and my wife doesn’t really take my side 100%. She winds up having her step dad do it. I never even said don’t come over. AITA or am I dealing with a bunch of babies?

