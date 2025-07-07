July 7, 2025 at 2:48 am

Car Owner Only Had Her New Chevy For Three Months, But It’s Already Showing Really Troubling Signs

by Ben Auxier

When you’re not a car person, there’s little more anxiety-producing than realizing you have a car problem on your hands.

I can only imagine what was going through the head of TikTok user @michelleeeg7:

“Chheevvyyyyy NOT MY BRAND NEW CAR,” reads the caption, “please don’t let me down with this one!”

As we zoom into the dashboard, we see something super disturbing (I mean aside from the fact that it’s already 96 degrees in mid May – welcome to the future, everybody!)

We see the dreaded…check…engine…light.

@michelleeeg7

Twice in 3 months plllzzzzz #chevy #chevorlet #traverse #rs #momcar #whyyy #fyp #TRENDIN @Chevrolet

♬ original sound – SHOTTAWORLD🌍🩸

Apparently this is par for the course.

But you’re making business for SOMEBODY.

It’s a notoriously problematic car.

Others have their preferences.

Maybe start all over?

Man, I’m stressed out FOR you.

