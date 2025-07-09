Cashier Encountered An Error At Work And Wasn’t Sure How To Handle It, So Now She’s Worried That She Customer Is Going To Complain

Have you ever worked at a job for a long time and still encountered an issue you didn’t know how to solve without your manager’s input? In a situation like this, would you be worried that you did the wrong thing even though the manager told you what to do, or would you let the problem fall on the manager’s shoulders?

In today’s story, the situation is a little more intense because the job is working as a cashier, and there’s an impatient customer involved.

First time at my job doing something I didn’t know how to do by myself and now I’m worried. So the grocery store I work at (almost 9 years) we have an instant scratch ticket machine and it didn’t print someone’s ticket and my brain froze for a minute.

Ever have those times where you sorta know what to do but not entirely confident and you’re too afraid to do that thing so you call someone for assurance because you worry you’ll make things worse? Anyway, I checked to make sure no money was stuck or tickets were stuck and from what I could see they weren’t. So I thought to just take the ticket she wanted (she did put money in) but as I’m not manager nor supervisor I really didn’t wanna mess something up and I was by myself and panicking.

Things started getting a little bumpy…

Anyway so I gave the women the tickets after getting an okay from a manager to do so (again I had never done this particular thing before and didn’t wanna mess something up) and explaining to her I just wanted to wait for an okay from my manager that giving her the ticket was fine. And the women kept getting irritated with me. And I told her over and over thank you for patience and apologized for the inconvenience. Anyway I gave her her tickets and she grabbed them out of my hand and walked out the door, after I apologized multiple times for the inconvenience.

She isn’t sure if she did something wrong!

Now I’m anticipating her possibly calling to complain about me or I messed something up even more. And I’m anxious over possibly getting in trouble or I’m worried my bosses will think I’m an idiot or something.

She’s really stressed about it!

I know it’s probably lame or sad to care so much about a part time job. I’m worried, I’ll come to work tomorrow to a complaint or people at work thinking I’m stupid. I really hate how anxious the part time job I’ve been at for almost 8 years can still make me feel. But it was so frustrating and the woman was just standing there while I was trying to figure out what to do and I felt bad bothering other coworkers who were at home at 730 at night.

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

