Chronic Slacker Gets Called Out In Meeting, So She Refuses To Speak To A Coworker For Weeks Over One Snarky Comment

After years of carrying the same coworker through every team project, a sarcastic comment finally slipped out during a meeting.

It wasn’t exactly polite—but neither was her complete lack of contribution.

Now she’s giving the silent treatment, and the entire office feels the chill. Is it wrong to stand firm and not say sorry first?

AITA for not apologising to my worker after she blanked me for 3 weeks over something I said? My coworker A is one of those types who never contributes to group projects. You all know the type, the one you have to carry through everything. So at our last team meeting we were dividing up what needs to be done, our manager assigns her a job and her response is “WHAT? ME?” To which I admittedly rather snarkily say “well, you have to do something.” Didn’t really mean to say it, it just popped out. I will admit this wasn’t the nicest comment but three years of working with this kind of person grates so badly.

For this, she has been acting like I don’t exist for three weeks. By which I mean if I say something, total blank, try to hand something to her, she acts like I’m totally invisible, I might as well not exist. Today it got worse because she found out I “went behind her back” and redid her part for the project because the deadline is two days and it was actually unusably bad. For context we’re in a team of <5 people and all of this is very obvious in our office.

For the first few days, I gave her space assuming things would blow over and she would move past it. By the end of the second week, I decided f*** it, I’m not breaking first because this is ridiculous. One of our other team confronted her on how she’s acting and how she’s making everyone uncomfortable by keeping this up because it’s affecting the whole office. She told them she needs more time because apparently it hurt her so badly that I spoke angrily to her. Here’s where I might be TA. Had she decided to approach me about it, I likely would have apologised but I have made no attempt to do so to her since I find this behaviour completely insane.

I’ve had many instances of being annoyed by her or someone else in our office and I’ve been either able to talk my way through them or else just move on from it and get over it. And so I throw myself upon the judgement of the court. AITA?

