Costco Customer Ordered A New LG Fridge, But What Arrived At The House Was A Complete Betrayal
by Ben Auxier
They say “buyer beware,” but how aware can you be when the store itself pulls a switcheroo?
That’s what seems to have happened in this video from TikTok user @elwaadosman:
“POV: you sent your husband to pick up the LG Fridge from Costco,” reads that caption.
Then we see a screenshot of the fridge that was ordered.
LG logo in the corner confirmed.
Then the fridge in their kitchen. Looks nice. But what’s that up top?
A warning tag, which, when removed…
Spells disaster.
@elwaadosman
i was putting the kids to bed when he brought it home and unboxed it 😂 #fyp #lgfridge #hisense #creatorsearchinsight
So, was this the store’s mistake, the husband’s, or both?
Brands began speaking up.
Debates began to stir.
And explanations were hypothesized.
Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise?
