Costco Customer Ordered A New LG Fridge, But What Arrived At The House Was A Complete Betrayal

by Ben Auxier

They say “buyer beware,” but how aware can you be when the store itself pulls a switcheroo?

That’s what seems to have happened in this video from TikTok user @elwaadosman:

“POV: you sent your husband to pick up the LG Fridge from Costco,” reads that caption.

Then we see a screenshot of the fridge that was ordered.

LG logo in the corner confirmed.

Then the fridge in their kitchen. Looks nice. But what’s that up top?

A warning tag, which, when removed…

Spells disaster.

@elwaadosman

i was putting the kids to bed when he brought it home and unboxed it 😂 #fyp #lgfridge #hisense #creatorsearchinsight

♬ I Love You, I’m Sorry – Gracie Abrams

So, was this the store’s mistake, the husband’s, or both?

Brands began speaking up.

Debates began to stir.

And explanations were hypothesized.

Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise?

