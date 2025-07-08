Costco Shopper Said People Need To Stop Buying Rotisserie Chickens From The Chain. – ‘They have preservatives in here like sodium phosphate that’s linked to liver and kidney damage.’

Say it ain’t so!

A TikTokker named Warren posted a video on the social media platform and said that people need to start doing the unthinkable…stop buying rotisserie chickens from Costco!

Warren held a chicken in the video and told viewers, “This little peep is only about 6 weeks old. This is a specially-bred chicken in horrible conditions grown and fattened on likely corn and soy that’s GMO to create this chicken in 6 weeks that you’re eating.”

The TikTokker also claimed that the rotisserie chickens are dipped in chlorine and other toxins and the process leaves a residue on the birds.

Warren added, “This bird isn’t just seasoned with normal herbs and spices. They have preservatives in here like sodium phosphate that’s linked to liver and kidney damage, and carrageenan, which can degrade into polygenin, which is a known inflammatory agent and possible carcinogen.”

He also said that the plastic bags that the chickens come in are also probably dangerous.

Hmmm…

Check out the video.

@nontoxicdad Rotisserie chicken 🐓 may look enticing, but don’t be fooled…it’s tempting but TOXIC! Yes, Costco (and many other stores) are guilty of selling you dirty birds! 🍗 If you like rotisserie chicken from Costco after a long day to avoid cooking a meal, here are some reasons why you may want to buy your own chicken or find a less toxic pre-cooked meal: 👇 ❌ Poor quality of life: These chickens are only 6 weeks old, specially bred and raised in horrible conditions and fed likely mostly GMO corn and soy to fatten them fast. This helps produce bigger chickens for meat, but the nutrition profile will be much worse than free-range chickens or outdoor chickens with their natural diet and regularly exposed to sun and soil. ❌ Unappetizing “cleaning” processes: After slaughter, chickens are dipped in a chlorine solution with other toxins that are supposed to “clean” them, leaving harmful residues on the meat and making them just as “dirty” as they were before the synthetic substance swim! ☠️ 🐔 ❌ Toxic Seasoning: The herbs and spices aren’t natural or clean—they often contain compounds like sodium phosphate (linked to liver/kidney damage) and carrageenan (which can degrade into a c@rcinogenic, inflammatory agent). ❌ Plastic Packaging: The hot chicken is stored in a plastic bag, likely made of a polyethylene terephthalate (AKA phthalates) mix, which can leach hormone-disrupting chemicals into your food. Even once it gets to room temperature, it’s still leaching phthalates and microplastics into your food that you will ingest. 🤢 🍗 With an estimated 117 million rotisserie chickens eaten yearly in the U.S., it’s time to find a less toxic convenient food – and Costco does have some less toxic options that require just as little prep as rotisserie chicken. So before you find a better option at Costco for yourself, share this with a Costco Chicken Carnivore you know to spread the word that Costco rotisserie chicken is pestilent poultry! #Chicken #RotisserieChicken #Costco #FoodFacts #NonToxicLiving ♬ original sound – NonToxicDad

This is probably going to upset a lot of people.

