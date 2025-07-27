Coworker Asked Them A Bunch Of Intrusive Questions, So They Refused To Be Treated Like A Child

Colleagues can often blur the line between friendly interest and intrusive overstepping.

When one employee chose to leave the office for lunch after forgetting theirs at home, they faced the third degree from an annoying colleague playing hall monitor.

AITA for responding with annoyance to a colleague questioning my going out to grab lunch? A colleague started asking me about my lunch today.

This colleague has a history of being… inquisitive.

She fairly often asks me what I’m eating, asks me about eating rice cakes for snacks, and why I don’t put them with anything. It’s a little intrusive. I said I’d forgotten my lunch, so I’d have to go out and grab something. Usually, I bring lunch.

This really sets her off.

She made a shocked expression and said I wasn’t allowed to do that. I work in a school and there are no rules about not leaving the building at lunch; I’m also not paid at lunch. I said I had to because I didn’t have any food. She looked shocked again and asked if I was going to tell the front desk. I said no, and she looked shocked again.

Annoyed, they push back against her judgment.

I felt she was being so intrusive that I said, “Why are you asking me all these questions if you’re just going to suspect what the answer is going to be and make faces at me?” She said I was being mean, so I repeated that I didn’t like her questioning and making faces at me.

That just makes her even more annoying.

She said, “You’re in a bad way today and I won’t converse with you again.” I followed up with a short email saying I didn’t like her volunteering her opinion about my decisions.

They walk away from the interaction doubting themselves a little.

Basically, I spoke out of annoyance because I don’t like being questioned about my decisions and being told I’m doing something wrong when a) it hasn’t got anything to do with her, and b) it’s not actually against the rules. But she obviously took offense and is making out like I was “in a bad way.” AITA because I don’t think I am, but I also feel like our work acquaintance is now jeopardized, which is a bit awkward.

