Customer Demanded Fifty Percent Off At A Store Closing Sale, But Her Tantrum Made Her Miss The One Deal That Was Actually Perfect

Some customers walk in convinced the world revolves around them, and no amount of logic will change their minds.

So, what would you do if someone stormed into your store, refused to wait in line, demanded a discount that didn’t exist, and insisted she wasn’t leaving without the item on her terms? Would you bend the rules to make her go away? Or would you keep it professional and let her melt down in public?

In today’s story, one retail worker recounts dealing with this exact woman. Here’s the full scoop.

“You are going out of business so give it to me at 50 percent off”. I work at a big-box store that is going out of business. We have signs up all around the store with what is discounted and by how much. So, for example, furniture is 10 percent off, and we can’t change that. A woman walks in and heads directly to the furniture. She looks at a bed and dresser set. After a few moments, she walks to the till and skips the line of four other people. “I want that bed,” she points at the bed she wants.

The lady complains the entire time.

“I can have somebody from furniture help you out. I need the tag on it, so let me call one of them to bring it to me,” I said, still checking people out while talking to her. A co-worker brings me the tag and explains to the customer that it is a set and that it can’t be split up. The customer asked to be checked out, and I explained she needed to wait in line. She looks at the line of people and says, “Fine.” I hear her complaining the entire time about how she is in a rush while taking care of other people’s groceries and other odd things. Finally, she gets to the front and I ring her up.

Once she gets up front, her tone changes… again.

“Ok, mama, the price of the set is $$,” I tell her. She looks at me and goes I don’t want the set, I want the bed and headboard only.” I explain to her that it is a set and can’t be split up. “Well, you’re going out of business, so give it to me at 50 percent off,” she yelled at me. I explain that it doesn’t work that way.

Of course, she knows more than the employees.

I ask if “she wants furniture to see if they can find something similar, ” so just the bed and headboard. “No, I looked online and there is nothing close to what I want, so just give me the bed because I’m not leaving without just the bed.” I radio for furniture and tell her, “Ok,” as I move one computer over and call for the next customer.

If she had only been more patient.

The look on that lady’s face as she yelled at me for being unprofessional was great. The furniture guy walks over and tries to talk to the woman, but she just keeps yelling at him about how glad this place is going out of business, and this is why she never shopped here. She left in a fit of anger. So a few hours later, one of my co-workers walks up to me and shows me a picture of a bed and headboard that are sitting solo in the back, which was tagged wrong in the system. He told me if she had waited, he would have gone and found it for her.

