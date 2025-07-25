Customer Kept Complaining About Various Items In Their Store, So This Man Gave Her The Perfect Outlet For Her Feedback

Some people love to complain, but they don’t seem to care whether or not they’re complaining to someone who can actually do anything about their problem or not.

This man was working in retail when a regular customer started complaining… again!

This time she complained about a pack of diapers and how the quality was not good.

So, he offered her a solution she didn’t expect.

Check out the full story below for more details.

Want me to complain in the most effective manner? How about YOU complain? When I was working in retail, we had this regular customer. She just loved to complain about almost everything, but nobody at the store ever took her feedback to heart.

This man heard the customer’s complaint about their diapers.

One day, she came in to complain about the diapers that we were selling. “The pack is too big.” “The quality is not good.” “It shouldn’t be displayed here in the store.” “You need to give this feedback so that it will be just right!”

He smiled at her and offered to send her feedback accordingly.

Aha! Give this feedback to the management? The feedback chosen specially for the management? That feedback? Always the helpful staff, I gave her a big smile. “Sure! You want me to give this feedback in the best possible way?” I could see her eyes light up.

He gave her the contact information of the manufacturer.

“Finally! Someone who takes my feedback seriously!” I assume this was probably what she was thinking. I gave her the contact of the manufacturer.

He also explained how the manufacturer seriously listens to the customers.

I told her, “You know, you are absolutely right! The manufacturer best listens to the customer.” “We retail staff have tried to give feedback many times before. The best way is that they hear from you directly. That is the best way for the manufacturer to adopt your feedback and listen to you!”

The customer changed her mind and left.

Her expression faltered. “Uh… No, it’s alright. You know what, it’s all fine, really…” And she turned around and scampered out of the store. I didn’t see her during the remaining time I had at the store.

Contacting the manufacturer makes sense, but she didn’t want to put forth that extra effort.

Some people are only good at complaining but not at taking action.

