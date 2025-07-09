Customer Mistook Him For Staff At An Electronics Store, So He Gave A Full Sales Pitch And Ended Up Picking Out A Laptop The Guy Actually Bought

Looking like you know what you’re doing is often all it takes.

Imagine you were shopping in an electronics store when a stranger walks up, assuming you worked there, and starts asking for help. Would you correct them right away? Or would you lean in and play along?

In the following story, one guy finds himself in this exact predicament and ends up selling a laptop. Here’s how it all played out.

Customer mistook me for staff… I rolled with it and sold him a laptop. This happened last year. I was heading home from work, still in my office attire, complete with a blue button-up, black slacks, and dress shoes —the whole corporate misery package. Stopped by an electronics store with my brother since he needed some last-minute stuff for a trip. I’m minding my own business in the laptop aisle when this older gentleman, probably late 50s or early 60s, walks up to me. Without missing a beat, he starts firing off questions about laptops like I had a name tag on or something. I guess the business casual outfit gave off a “tech guy” vibe. Honestly, I was bored, and I love nerding out over tech, so I leaned in.

He really got into it.

Gave him the full Best Buy Geek Squad experience. Talked about processors, SSDs, graphics cards, how his son could use it for work, casual gaming, Netflix marathons, or pretending to work while watching cat videos. I was on a roll. I even started using hand gestures like I was pitching a used car. I was out here acting like I was about to earn commission or something.

The guy was genuinely confused about why he decided to help anyway.

After like 30 minutes of me basically hijacking the sales floor, the guy’s like, “Awesome, I’ll take it. Can you check me out at the counter?” Cue awkward pause. I go, “Sir, uh… I don’t actually work here. I’m just shopping.” The man looked like I told him his dog was actually a cat. Straight-up confused Pikachu face. He asked why I helped him for so long then, and I told him, “Because if you talked to the actual salespeople here, they might’ve upsold you on some overpriced paperweight. I just didn’t want you to get scammed.”

It was a win-win for everyone!

He laughed, said thanks like a hundred times, and even tried to buy my brother some earphones as a thank you. I was like, “That’s sweet, but no worries, it’s cool. Plus, I already spent enough of your time pretending to be an employee.” Funniest part? Some actual employees walked by while I was in full salesman mode, and they didn’t say a word. Probably thought I was their coworker they hadn’t met yet, or some new guy from a different shift. Anyway, 10/10 experience. Hope his son loved the laptop. Maybe next time I’ll start charging consultation fees.

Wow! What a heartwarming story!

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit feel about it.

This sounds like a good time.

The owner probably appreciated it, though.

Wearing these colors into Target is a bad idea.

Let’s hope this person was new or something.

What an awesome story!

