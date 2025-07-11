Customer Tried To Walk Out With A $38K Pearl Necklace, So An Employee Chased Her Down And Demanded That She Pay

Some customers think they can easily fool retail staff.

What would you do if a regular customer tried to steal something really expensive from your store? Would you call the police or chase the customer down yourself?

This woman was working in a luxury jewelry store.

There was a regular customer whom they all knew because she was notoriously entitled.

When she came in one day, she asked to try on an expensive set of Tahitian pearls, but the employee could hardly believe it when she started to walk away.

Read the story below to see what happened next.

Heads Up – $38,000 Pearls Incoming! I used to manage a luxury jewelry store, the kind with just a few items on display at any given time, and most items were more than an average person’s yearly salary.

One of the regulars was a woman who was contantly complaining around. She would remind us constantly that she was “Ms Saskatchewan, 197X,” which is a title that only a farmer and their sow should be proud of. It was also 30-ish years later.

The customer tries to put on a strand of Tahitian pearls.

My staff would scatter when we see her coming, so I often was stuck helping her. On this particular day, she wanted a new strand of pearls. We go through the showcase, and she puts on a strand of Tahitian pearls priced at $38,500. She hems and haws with her daughter, nods, and then… walks out of the store. It took me a minute for my brain to register “What the heck?”

She hurriedly followed the customer and confronted her.

I dashed down the mall after her, and when I caught up, I said, “Mrs. 197X, you didn’t pay for those.” I felt like Medusa was turning me to stone with the look she gave me. 197X: “Just put it on my credit card. You’re embarrassing me.” Me: “We don’t keep card numbers on file, it’s a security concern. It will only take a minute.”

The customer removed the necklace and flung it away.

She turned as if to walk off and then undid the clasp. She slid the pearls into her hand and flung them down the busy mall. I was too busy scrambling after the pearls to hear if she said anything else, but she stopped coming to the store after that.

She seriously tried to steal the pearls!

Some people think they can get away with very obvious, in-your-face stealing.

