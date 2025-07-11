Customer Tries To Pick Up Something He Ordered From The Mall, But He Gets Confused And Ends Up In The Storage Room Of The Wrong Store

Sometimes when you buy something at a store, instead of simply paying for it and walking out of the store with it, you have to pull your car around to a loading zone in the parking lot or parking garage to pick it up.

If you were in this situation and went to the mall’s parking garage to find the entrance to pick up your item, would you look for the name of the store, or would you find a random locked door and push the emergency button to open it?

In this story, a customer chooses the second option, and it’s pretty crazy how it all works out.

Keep reading to see what happens.

Why are you like this, sir? One completely normal day at work, on evening shift, I was manning the cashier as usual. This being in the sports equipment store in a mall. As I am on my way to the register after doing something else, my colleague comes up to me and tells me something hillarious. He had walked into the storage room and found a random man standing there with a receipt in his hand, looking a bit confused.

The customer was completely lost.

What this man had done: He had gone to the mall’s basement parking garage after buying something, and wanted to collect his item from pickup, there are doors used for that in the parking garage related to each store.

He must have missed the gigantic logo on the door that reads “Insert store name here”. This door is locked, as it is also our staff entrance from the parking garage.

He pressed the EMERGENCY OPEN button next to the door, which is only to be used in case of a fire, as there is an emergency exit past this and another door. Then he entered and took our goods elevator to the third floor (from the basement). And that is where my colleague found him.

There were changes to prevent this from happening again.

The real kicker? The receipt was from a different store entirely. The emergency button kept beeping, and so customers went to tell a completely unrelated store about this, which led one of that store’s workers to come tell us about it. The aftermath is that the elevator now requires a key card to operate.

What a crazy story! I hope that customer eventually got what he was trying to pick up.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

That’s not how emergency exits usually work!

Maybe something really IS wrong with him.

This is a valid question.

It’s a good thing they changed the locks on the doors!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.