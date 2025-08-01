Daughter Is Starting College This Fall, But Her Single Dad Wants Her To Come Home To Clean The House And Take Care Of His 5 Dogs

Imagine finally starting college, only for your dad to give you a list of house chores he expects you to do daily on top of all your new responsibilities. What would you do?

In today’s story, a student’s dad asked her to still come home every day to clean the house and take care of the dogs. She’s not happy about it and is considering just saying no.

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA if I refuse to come home from college, daily, to do house chores? I’ll be starting college this fall. I was invited to apply to a leadership program where I must live on a specific dorm floor with others in the program. With my past leadership experience and major, having this credential only makes sense. After talking to my dad about it, he said, “Go for it (knowing I will have to live on campus – across our very large city).

But then he did something unusual (and unhinged).

He just gave me a list of things I’ll be expected to do daily once school starts. With my dad working long hours I’ve always been the one to take care of anything to do with the house (and the 5 dogs my dad has taken in with no conversation with my sister and I).

Oh, Lord.

My sister is 14 and doesn’t do anything. Homework during the year? no. Cleaning her room? no. Cleaning up after her friends? no. Taking care of the dog she begged for? no. She’s never been given a chore list like this.

So the expectations are all on her. But it’s A LOT.

I’m trying to graduate a year early from college (like I did in HS), and so that means I’m taking a full in person schedule and multiple online classes. I don’t have time to come home early in the morning to take care of the dogs, go to my morning classes, use my lunch break to come back and take care of the dogs again, attend afternoon classes, go to work, take care of the dogs again, and then spend time on my online classes.

She is considering refusing to help.

I understand that I am a part of this family and therefore should have responsibilities, but giving me a list of things to do daily, when most of them only have to be done a few times a week, is insane to me. It would make sense if I had some responsibilities on the weekends and breaks from school, but every day is wild. Even if I had a list of things to do every weekend and my sister handles minor things during the week. Not to mention, the amount of extra gas I’ll be paying for by going back and forth 3 times daily. WIBTA?

