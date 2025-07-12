July 12, 2025 at 4:48 pm

‘Drink plenty of fluids to flush the kidneys out.’ – Medical Worker Told Patients What They Should Do After They Get CAT Scans

First off, let me say that I hope none of you reading this need to get a CAT scan anytime soon…

Because those things are scary!

But if you do have to get one for some reason, you need to listen to what this TikTokker had to say in a viral video.

Her name is Gabrielle and, because she works in healthcare, she knows what she’s talking about when it comes to this stuff!

She told viewers, “If you get a CAT scan done and they inject you with contrast, make sure when you get home you drink plenty of fluids to flush the kidneys out.”

The more you know…

Here’s the video.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker has been there.

And one individual shared their thoughts.

She knows what she’s talking about!

