July 18, 2025 at 10:48 am

Driver Traded In His 2005 Honda For A 2025 Vehicle And He’s Not Impressed With It

by Matthew Gilligan

a honda car parked

TikTok/@rpinto1124

You probably think that newer means better when it comes to cars, right?

Sure, a lot of us do!

But you better think again, buddy!

A man named Rich posted a video on TikTok and sounded off about why he’s not too thrilled with the 2025 Honda that he got when he traded in his Honda CR-V that was twenty years old.

a honda parked on a street

TikTok/@rpinto1124

The text overlay on Rich’s video reads, “Things my 2005 Honda has that my 2025 Honda doesn’t.”

interior of a honda

TikTok/@rpinto1124

Rich went down the list in the video and it’s easy to see why he’s not too happy about this.

The list includes a sunglasses holder, a sunroof, and a spare tire.

And the big kicker is that Rich’s 2005 Honda came with a folding table.

A folding table!

Jeez!

back of a parked honda

TikTok/@rpinto1124

Check out the video.

@rpinto1124

Wasted 50k…🙄

♬ original sound – 𝕃𝕪𝕣𝕚𝕔𝕤 – 𝕃𝕪𝕣𝕚𝕔𝕤

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person was shocked.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 10.17.11 AM 1 Driver Traded In His 2005 Honda For A 2025 Vehicle And Hes Not Impressed With It

Another individual asked a question.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 10.17.25 AM 1 Driver Traded In His 2005 Honda For A 2025 Vehicle And Hes Not Impressed With It

And this TikTokker chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 10.17.44 AM 1 Driver Traded In His 2005 Honda For A 2025 Vehicle And Hes Not Impressed With It

They just don’t make ’em like they used to…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter