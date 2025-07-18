Driver Traded In His 2005 Honda For A 2025 Vehicle And He’s Not Impressed With It

You probably think that newer means better when it comes to cars, right?

Sure, a lot of us do!

But you better think again, buddy!

A man named Rich posted a video on TikTok and sounded off about why he’s not too thrilled with the 2025 Honda that he got when he traded in his Honda CR-V that was twenty years old.

The text overlay on Rich’s video reads, “Things my 2005 Honda has that my 2025 Honda doesn’t.”

Rich went down the list in the video and it’s easy to see why he’s not too happy about this.

The list includes a sunglasses holder, a sunroof, and a spare tire.

And the big kicker is that Rich’s 2005 Honda came with a folding table.

A folding table!

Jeez!

Check out the video.

They just don’t make ’em like they used to…

