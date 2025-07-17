Tourist’s St. Patrick’s Day Plans Get Sidelined By A Greedy Property Manager, So They Get Revenge By Booking Great Accommodations And Costing The Manager A Lot Of Money

Travel plans can be stressful and costly. It doesn’t help that prices fluctuate quickly too.

What would you do if a property manager tried to get you to cancel your hotel reservation at the last minute? Would you simply cancel it, or would you find a way to make this work to your advantage?

This Redditor got bullied by a greedy property manager, but it works out really well (not so much for the property manager though)!

Find out what happened by reading the story below.

I should cancel on my end? no problem! I booked accommodation 2 months in advance for St Patrick’s weekend in Dublin. It was a fairly ancient b&b but for €115, it was a place to sleep and cheapest option for the busiest weekend of the year in Dublin. It was one double bed for me and a buddy to share. It was pay on arrival.

But then, something shocking happened.

Three weeks before the stay, the accommodation manager messaged me on the app I booked the stay on telling me there’s a problem, I can no longer stay and to cancel on my side immediately. No apology let alone help offered by them. This was followed by multiple phone calls daily, along with text messages in a harassing nature, saying I need to cancel now so I can get my money back (once again, it was pay on arrival).

However, the OP wasn’t quick to budge.

I didn’t answer the calls or messages telling me to cancel. Something felt off, so I checked the listing for the night I was supposed to stay, and it just so happens the accommodation had been listed again for double the price.

Then, it hit the tourist — there was a reason behind all of this.

Likely, the manager realised St Patrick’s weekend was a cash grab. Maybe not immediately but at the property manager’s request, I simply rang Booking.com, and told them I’d like to cancel my booking. The customer service rep asked why I was cancelling. I explained in detail all the above to her and things took an unexpected turn for the property manager.

Thankfully, the customer service rep had a plan.

Ultimately, the rep agreed the property was acting in an unfair manner, and the solution was that Booking.com would find me accommodation within 1 km (Originally, they tried to get me to stay waaaaay outside of the city but I wasn’t having it) of where I intended to stay. The original property would then be liable to cover any difference in cost. Here’s the good part — finding accommodations three weeks before St Patrick’s Day in Dublin is about as difficult as trying to light a fire with flint and steel in the rain, near impossible.

Now, this is where it gets good…

Everything within a 1 km range was booked out, except for a well known 4-star hotel. The room alone cost 350€ per night and had 2 double beds, much bigger room and in a nicer location. The customer rep had to get it cleared by her team lead, so I just sat on hold doing chores for 25 minutes. Eventually, they came back and said it was all signed off on, and they’ll send me a special link. What a treat, I gladly accepted their compromise.

And the OP and friend got to live it up!

This, in turn, meant the property owner that tried to force me to cancel on my end was now indebted €235, and we got a massive upgrade for the same price we originally had! I had to pay the €350 upfront and had to keep receipts and show proof of payment to the booking partner after our stay, but got my refund of €235 the following week.

Does Reddit think this OP scored the jackpot? Or is this unfair for the property manager? See the comments below to get a better idea.

Redditors longed to be in the room where it happened.

Others had similar fears.

And one commented on how nice it is to “hear GOOD stories”.

This tourist lucked out! Now, that’s karma.

