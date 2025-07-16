July 16, 2025 at 6:48 am

Dunkin Donuts Customer Put In An Order At His Local Store, But When He Pulled Up There Was Nobody There

by Ben Auxier

Every restaurant in the world has an app these days, and sometimes it’s really convenient.

That is, if the information on the app matches information in the real world.

Otherwise, you get situations like this one from TikTok user @action4hope:

“Something ******* goofy as **** just happened. I pull up to Dunkin Donuts, throw in the order on the way there. You know on the app where it says like what stores are open and ****? Yeah. Put in my like ******* ten dollar order. 5:27 a m, ‘your order was received.'”

“Pull up to the Dunkin Donuts, pitch black. No one in there. The Dunkin Donuts is closed. So I’m like, ‘oh, okay.’ And it’s not like even my normal, typical Dunkin Donuts cause I’m like going to the airport.”

“So now it’s like, oh, alright, you got my money? The Dunkin Donuts is closed. Says it’s open at 5 a m. 5:27. Order was taken. Thanks, Dunkin. What do I gotta do, like, drive back?”

Now, you can PROBABLY at least get your money back.

But this sort of thing is a clear failure of communication between the app runners and the stores.

And it’s not just this chain suffering from the issue.

Like, this is widespread.

What am I supposed to do, just order in person when I get there like a caveman?

