Employee Endured Prejudice And Isolation At Work, So She Found A Creative Way To Fight Back And Get The Business Shut Down

Revenge doesn’t always require shouting or confrontation. Sometimes it just takes a little creativity and a lot of free time.

After quitting a toxic job at a pizza place, one scorned ex-employee found a way to hit them where it hurt most: their phone lines.

I (possibly?) made my old job shut down This was when I was 18 or 19, way back in the days of landlines and dial-up. I worked at a small local pizza place where I was the only female.

Everyone, including the manager, liked to go outside and smoke during dinner rush and leave me by myself to answer calls, get the drive-thru window, and cook all at the same time while dealing with the panic attacks this caused. Then they’d come back in and laugh at me and make prejudiced jokes about me.

I finally had enough of this surreal nightmare and quit. That left me plenty of time to play RuneScape. I had no life, and I also had a grudge — which is a potent combination.

So I made a female character whose name was the phone number of the pizza place, and just stood around in the most populated place in the game (where all the new players have freshly come out of the tutorial), every single day during what I knew from experience was their dinner rush hours, and spammed, “Call this number for a good time.” I used an auto-typer program so I could do this nonstop.

Thing is, this pizza place had no seating and was drive-through/carry-out only, so 90% of their orders were placed over the phone. It closed down for some reason about a month into me doing this, and when I ran into one of my ex-coworkers, he told me they’d shut down because their business had taken such a hit due to constant “prank calls” that tied up their phone line. Nobody ever figured out where they came from.

