In this story, an employee works tirelessly to build a system… only for Chat GPT to overturn it in one day.

Chatgpt determines our alerting policy? Sure! Me: a SysAdmin.

Spend 6 months making a finely tuned alerting system that tells us when anything critical to our company’s operations goes down.

Corpo: Asks ChatGPT what our alerting policies should be and directly dumps it to us as directives to follow.

Me: Of course! Let me just turn it back to the way it was! Cue *turning on absolutely every alert in the system as instructed.*

We had > 175 completely useless alerts within 8 hours. Corpo (surprisingly) decided it wasn’t actually good to spam their employees at all hours of the night for unimportant servers that don’t make us money.

And rolled back the policy the next day.

