Employee Tried To Enter The Ice Cream Shop To Start Work Early, But A Little Girl Waiting Outside Told Him Off

Got Told Off By A Child I work in a fairly expensive ice cream shop. I’ve only recently had this job. We’re open from 11 am to 11 pm.

One day, two weeks ago, I had a shift that started right at 11, so I show up in my uniform ten minutes until the opening. Outside the door is a mom and her three young daughters. They were patiently waiting for our store to open, so they can get a treat.

I don’t have access to a key and the doors were locked. I peered inside and my manager was focused on the register. I knocked on the door to get his attention so he can let me in, and so I can get prepared for my shift.

When I did that, one of the little girls looked up at me with a frown. She said, “You need to wait.” It caught me completely off guard, and I managed to say, “But I work here and don’t have the key to get in.”

Mom bursts out laughing. It was all good. My manager let me in, and a few minutes later, we opened and the family got their ice cream. I just thought it was funny and kind of sweet that the girl told me off for potentially being a rude and impatient customer.

Sometimes children know the rules better than the adults.

