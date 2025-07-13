Employee Tried To Explain The Best Way To Arrange Candy In A Gift Box, But The Customer Didn’t Understand

Some customers will insist on what they want even if it doesn’t make sense.

If you were trying to help a customer, but the customer didn’t understand your suggestion, would you keep trying to explain, or would you do what the customer said they wanted even if you knew better?

This woman was working in her bakery when a customer came in with her teenage son.

The customer ordered 2 types of candy, and the employee made a suggestion to make the candy look right in a gift box.

The son understood, but his mom didn’t.

Read the story below to see how it all worked out.

Apparently some people don’t get the concept of weight. This lady came in to my bakery with her teenager son (about 15 years old). They asked for candy A + candy B to be put together in a gift box. These candies have about the same size, yet A is heavier than B. They have the same price. Simple? Not so much.

This woman asked if they’d like the same number of candies for each type.

Lady: “I’d like 500g from A and 500g from B in the same box, please. But don’t mix it. Put half on the right of the box and half on the left of it”. Me: “Ok, but since you want it as a gift, you should know that A weighs more than B. Would you prefer to just put the same number of pieces of each in the box, so it looks even?”

The lady didn’t get what she was trying to ask.

Lady: “What do you mean? I just want half kilo of each in the box.” Me: “I meant that since A is heavier, it will be less of it in the box. Now, If I just put the same number of pieces of each, it will look much better as a gift.” Her son: “Mom, she knows better, let her make it as she says.”

So, she just made what the customer wanted.

Lady (impatiently): “Look, I just want 500g of each! I don’t know why it’s so hard for you to understand.” I wasn’t going to argue more, so I made the box exactly as she said. She took a look at it and… Lady: “But there is more of B here than A. I just asked for half of each!”

The customer told her to make it even.

Me: “Yes, there’s exactly half kilo of each, just like you said. As I told you before, A is heavier than B.” Lady: “No, I don’t want it that way. Make it even please.” Her son: “Mom, that’s what she was trying to do.”

The customer even told his son off when he knew exactly what the problem was.

Lady (angrily): “Just go and wait for me at the car.” The boy left, and she didn’t say another word. She just paid for the gift box. She didn’t thank me and just left.

That lady clearly wasn’t listening. Her son understood what the employee was saying.

The child listened better than his mom!

