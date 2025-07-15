Employee Working The Graveyard Shift Didn’t Have Enough Money In The Register To Break $100 Bill, So A Customer Couldn’t Pay For His Purchase

As a safety precaution, it’s smart for businesses that are open late at night not to keep a lot of money in the register.

Imagine going to a convenience store at night to buy some snacks. Would you expect the cashier to be able to break a $100 bill, or would you offer another form of payment?

In today’s story, one customer tries to pay with a $100 bill, and it doesn’t go well.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

We don’t have enough change to break that 100 dollar bill right now I ( 29F) work the graveyard shift at a local convience store in my town and we definitely get a bunch of crazies at night. This particular instance happened about 15ish minutes ago. Two men came in as I was mopping the floors, and began to look around my store.

He didn’t keep much change in his drawer.

One went to the restroom and the other grabbed some snacks. One of the men, as he was waiting for his buddy to finish with the restroom, tried to buy all of their snacks with a 100 dollar bill. Now, I’m supposed to do several safe drops throughout the night and I had just done one maybe 30ish minutes before they came in. Other than the safe drops, I didn’t really have access to the safe. Obviously, I didn’t quite have enough change in my till to break that 100 and let him know as such.

The man didn’t seem to understand.

Unfortunately he didn’t take this well. He kept telling me to just complete the purchase and give him his change. I had to tell him five times that we didn’t have enough change but he just wasn’t listening. I tried asking him if he had anything smaller than that but he didn’t.

There was no way for the man to pay.

He threatened to talk to the manager about this. But I was the only one there at the time, so obviously the manager wasn’t there. It was at this point, I just told him and his buddy to leave. Him and his buddy were so stubborn. It was absolutely ridiculous.

I get that the customer didn’t understand, but a hundred is a big bill to break, especially if he wasn’t spending very much.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Too bad they didn’t bring another form of payment!

