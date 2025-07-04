Employees Got Assigned A Specific Parking Lot, But Old Habits Are Hard To Break For Some

“That’s how we’ve always done it” is generally a terrible reason to keep doing something when invoked all on its own.

Still, people become extremely attached to their habits and traditions, even traditions as banal as a parking spot.

Check out the details on this one.

AITA Parking Situation Management recently repainted our parking lot and added unit numbers to clearly designate each resident’s parking space. Yesterday, for the first time, I parked in my assigned spot because the car that had been occupying it was no longer there. However, when I returned to my car today, I found a note on the dashboard saying, “Please move your car. This is my parking spot.”

Now at first you might think this is just a matter of misunderstanding, but:

Later, after returning from grocery shopping, I saw that the same car was once again parked in my designated spot. The man came out and told me he wasn’t going to move because he’s been parking there for 16 years. I tried to explain that we all signed a consent form agreeing to park in our assigned spaces, but he refused to listen and walked away, insisting he wouldn’t move. I’ve since emailed management to report the situation. It’s frustrating when people are so unwilling to follow simple, fair guidelines.

Here’s what the comments had to say:

You’re trying to keep the peace.

This is why we can’t have nice things.

Although, you could just swap?

The only issue I could see with that last suggestion is that it’s entirely likely cars could get ticketed or otherwise penalized for being in the wrong spot, since that’s the entire idea of the assignments in the first place, so the writer here might set himself up for failure if they give in to the tantrum.

Unless the company gave the neighbor some spot weirdly far from his unit, this is entirely on him.

