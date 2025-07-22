Everyone Promised They’d Show Up For Her Daughter’s Party, But They Ghosted And She Wants To Block Them All

After planning her two-year-old’s first ever birthday bash, one mom was crushed when nearly everyone who RSVP’d “yes” bailed at the last minute.

Now she’s wondering if cutting them off for good is going too far.

Read on for the story.

AITAH for wanting to block everyone who lied about coming to my daughter’s party? So I’ve got two little ones my oldest is 3 and my youngest turned 2 yesterday, and I decided to throw her a party, this was the first time I’d thrown a party for any of their birthdays as I was in hospital every time for the last 3. So I was really excited! I chose a theme, put together a guest list of around 30 people and sent out the invitations. These were people I spoke to almost every day, people I went out of my way to support no matter how trivial the issue was, plus I ALWAYS showed up for their functions even if it was far.

Here comes the letdown…

Out of the 30 that I invited, 26 RSVPd saying they would be attending. I ordered a cake and some cupcakes, did the decorations, and brought our outfits. 2 weeks before the date I sent out a message double checking if everyone could still attend, they all said they would. Did the same a week later so I could calculate food, drinks entertainment etc, again everyone confirmed they’d be coming. I woke up yesterday early morning (the day of the party) excited, put up all the decorations the night before, set out the tables and everything!

Oh no…

I saw 3 of the 26 people had texted saying they couldn’t make it (one says a fan fell on her leg and cut it up, the other said she didn’t realize she finished work late, and another said she forgot her uncles wedding was on the same day). I was a bit disappointed obviously but i did leave room for cancellation before hand as I’m aware life happens and things escape from you sometimes (especially when you have kids). It gets to 2pm when the party started (due to black people timing I expected everyone to start coming in after 3 probably, the first person that came was a childhood friend of mine from secondary school, she had work at 5 so she stayed a couple hours and left (I was so grateful).

Thank goodness.

Then my aunty came (she shows up for us everytime regardless of the occasion) and then my best friend. I waited and waited for others to come, it got to about 6 and I got a call from my friend saying she was at the train station and wouldn’t be long (only to get a call saying she thought the party was on Monday and she had to take her sister back home). Called everyone else who was meant to be there and no one was responding.

Come on now.

I felt so bad for the kids who thought they were having a party. (No other kids were in attendance) and I felt embarrassed that I’d put all this hard work in and only 3 people showed up. I was in the bathroom crying towards the end as I’d put on a brave face for her but I just couldn’t believe how everything panned out. My daughter had a fun time with all the balloons and cake lol but I woke up still feeling bad and feeling like the whole day was a flop. I feel like blocking everyone who lied about coming as the whole thing was disrespectful AITAH?

She held out hope her so-called friends would come through, but instead they left her decorating, cooking, and crying alone in the bathroom.

Reddit feels for her.

Though, this person says reevaluating friendships > blocking people.

This person says it’s totally valid to feel hurt in this situation.

And this person says these friendships definitely don’t deserve much effort now.

When fake friends ghost the party, maybe they deserve to get ghosted too.

Chuck em all.

