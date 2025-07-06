Football Fan Found A Creative Way To Skip The Long Line For Booze, So He Enjoyed The Game And Outsmarted The System
Football games are as much about the experience as they are about the sport.
So when the stands emptied out, one fan figured out how to make the most of a nearly empty concession line.
Read on for the full story!
Can only buy 2 beers at a time?
Years ago, I was at a late-season Cleveland Browns game.
At the Browns stadium, they limit you to only buying two alcoholic beverages at a time. I guess this is supposed to cut down on drinking.
He and he friend had somewhat of a system going.
So my buddy and I took turns going to the concession stand to buy two beers at a time—one for each of us.
This game, being late in the season and the Browns being awful, by the second half the stadium was mostly empty.
So that’s when he decided to kick it up a notch.
So when it was my turn to go buy beers, I was the only one in line at the concession stand. I ordered my two beers.
Then, when they handed them to me, I took a couple steps away, set the beers on the ground, walked back up to the concession stand, and ordered two more beers.
Even the employee got a kick out of his ingenuity.
The employee chuckled and said, “I’ve never seen anyone do that before,” and he served me two more beers.
My buddy was pretty surprised and super excited when I came back to our seats with four beers—or two beers each!
Sounds like bending the rules paid off big time!
What did Reddit think?
A bartender speaks up.
He may have completed the purchase, but he’s not totally out of the woods yet.
People will do all sorts of things for a good deal.
Some bartenders are more likely to uphold the rules.
In the end, he got his extra beers without causing a fuss!
Sometimes a little creativity goes a long way at the stadium.
