Girl Enters The Elevator Assuming The Person Who Enters After Her Will Push The Button, But He Refuses To Use His Hands

If multiple people enter an elevator at the same time, should everyone take turns pushing the button for the floor they want to go to, or should one person be responsible for pushing the buttons for all of the floors everyone wants to go to?

What if there is only the option of one floor?

The person in today’s story shares how most people would answer this question in his city, but he disagrees with this thought process and decides not to comply!

Let’s see what happens.

Don’t wanna press your own lift button? Let’s BOTH wait. Don’t know if this is common in other places, but this happens semi-often in my city. People are quite irrationally germophobic here, but it doesn’t excuse their entitlement. For lifts with only 2 floors here, often the 1st person in line will just get on without pressing a button, comfortable in knowing that everyone is headed to the same destination.

She thinks this is kind of rude.

I consider it the responsibility of every person to select their own destination, rather than expect the servants behind them to dirty their hands. By that logic, the duty should always fall on the 1st person.

She wasn’t going to play that game!

So today I was the 2nd and last person to enter my lift. The girl in front of me immediately retreated to the back corner, engrossed in her phone. I came in after and took up the other corner.

Eventually, the girl realized she hadn’t pushed any button.

It took her a few seconds to realize the lift wasn’t moving, and she had to step BACK forwards and do it herself. I couldn’t resist raising my head to make eye contact with her, and it took everything in me to stifle a laugh.

What happens if there is more than one floor? It doesn’t seem reasonable to assume that everyone is going to the same floor.

