GM Driver Talked About The Bad Luck She’s Had With Those Vehicles

I guess some people just have bad luck with certain brands…

And this woman has really gone through it!

Her name is Erica and she took to TikTok to express her displeasure with the different vehicles she’s had from General Motors.

Erica said, “I had a Tahoe, and I loved her. She was beautiful. She was so fun to drive. Well, guess what? She left me on the side of the road. She almost killed my entire family.”

The TikTokker then got a rental Chevy Equinox and said, “If I went over 45 miles an hour. It sounded like a souped-up golf cart/lawnmower, like I was about to blow up that engine.”

Erica got her Tahoe back ten days later and assumed that everything was fixed.

But she got some bad news. Erica said she got a warning that told her, “Reduced engine power. Drive with care.”

She added, “I’d love to drive with care, but it won’t go. I can’t drive it back to the dealership. So I was like, You know what? This is ridiculous. I’m not doing this.”

Erica then traded in her Tahoe for a GMC Yukon…and things didn’t work out yet again.

She got an email telling her that the Yukon was being recalled for an engine problem that can’t be fixed.

Erica told viewers, “I am tired of brand new vehicles not being reliable. I want the look of a Tahoe, but the reliability of a Honda or Toyota. I need somebody to invent that vehicle.”

Check out the video.

I think it’s time for her to switch brands…

