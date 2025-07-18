Google Maps Shows Six Nuclear Submarines At Chinese Naval Base

Google Maps is one of the most helpful tools on the Internet, used by millions of people every day. Most of the time, the tool is just used for helping people navigate from one place to another, or to look at different homes in an area, or even to plan a trip.

Sometimes, however, it is used for things like identifying the location of Chinese nuclear submarines.

Ok, it is unlikely that the public service from Google actually found these subs. Military intelligence undoubtedly already knew of their existence, and it isn’t like China was going to great lengths to hide them.

The fact remains, however, that when Google Maps and Google Earth update their satellite information, they do it for just about everywhere on the planet, including military bases like Qingdao First Submarine Base, located in Shandong, China.

On X, user Alex Luck seems to have been one of the first to spot the submarines, commenting:

“GE imagery update of Qingdao First Submarine Base, with several nuclear powered boats visible. Red Type 09I (likely training boats/MTS), green Type 09III(A), blue Type 09IV SSBN, yellow unidentified hull, 09IIIA or possibly 09IIIB, purple unidentified hull in dock.”

The pictures included a Ship Submersible Ballistic Nuclear (SSBN), though there is no indication that it was actually armed with nuclear weapons at the time of the pictures.

It is estimated that China has 600+ nuclear warheads, which could be devastating, even though that number is far below the 5000+ that the US has. The Nuclear Threat Initiative provides some insights about these subs and their abilities:

“The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) of China possesses both a nuclear-powered submarine fleet and a robust diesel-electric submarine fleet. While the PLAN is currently developing its nuclear-powered submarine capabilities, its diesel-electric submarine fleet remains the backbone of China’s submarine forces. According to United States government reports, the PLAN is expected to grow its fleet to 65 submarines by 2025.”

Some of these subs in the images from Google Maps are likely older style vessels that are either being dismantled or having maintenance performed on them, since that type of work is known to take place in this area.

Whatever the case, it is pretty cool that something most of us use on a daily basis is able to spot submarines and share their location with the world.

