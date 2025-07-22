Grandma Wears A Bikini To Celebrate Granddaughter’s Birthday, But Her Daughter Says She Took It Too Far

When a 67-year-old grandma showed up in a bikini for her granddaughter’s 19th birthday pool bash, she thought she was just matching the vibe—and boosting body confidence for the future.

But her daughter says she crossed a line.

Read on for the story.

AITA for wearing a two-piece bikini to my granddaughter’s birthday pool party ? My granddaughter Kelsy (19f) and I (67f) were shopping for her 19th birthday party. After she picked out an outfit for herself, she tried to pick put an outfit for me. All her suggestions were two-piece bikinis.

Ooh, risqué.

I gave the obvious answer but she said her generation, especially those in our state, isn’t that judgemental I wore a two-piece bikini at Kelsy’s 19th birthday pool party. I was flattered she thought I should wear it and I didn’t want her to feel she will have to hide herself when she gets older. The party was hosted by Kelsy’s mom and my daughter Brigitte (44f). After the party, Brigitte told me it was inappropriate for a woman my age to wear that in front a bunch of college-aged youngsters.

Yikes.

She notable that she herself wore a one-piece instead of a two-piece. Am I the a******?

Reddit thought Grandma’s suit was empowering.

This person says there’s no age limits on bikinis.

This person says this generation is actually teaching much more positive body associations than the previous.

And this person makes the case for bikinis being waaaay more comfortable than a one-piece.

Sometimes a splash of self-confidence can make bigger waves than expected—even at a family pool party.

Of course, everyone has their own opinion on that.

