Sister Can’t Believe How Quickly Her Brother Has Moved On After His Wife’s Passing, But The Most Difficult Thing Is The Elaborate Web Of Lies He Constructed

We've all felt it, or will feel it, at some point in our lives.

Grief is, sadly, a part of life – one of the most painful parts of life that most of us will experience.

And it doesn’t seem to matter how prepared we are, every spell of grief will affect us differently as we honor the loved one that is lost.

Deep in her grief, the woman in this story is hurt to find out that her brother has moved on after his partner’s death.

But it was what happened next that threatened to ruin their relationship forever.

Read on to find out how this sibling drama panned out.

AITA for not speaking to my brother after he lied for months about a relationship he started 12 days after my sister-in-law passed? Recently, we lost the woman who was to be my sister-in-law. Just twelve days later, my brother – her boyfriend of six years – started a new relationship. He lied about it, very intricate lies, until he was caught. Then, he told us it was our fault we didn’t put the pieces together sooner.

Yikes! Let’s see how this grieving woman tried to deal with the situation.

I have tried my best to be there for him, while I’m grieving too. However, it sucks to have been lied to for that long. I’ve tried suggesting therapy to him, and also suggested that maybe it’s too soon for a new relationship, but every time I say these things, he simply replies “**** you.”

Uh-oh. This sister has been left in a place of pure grief and turmoil.

I feel like it’s really messed up of them both – she’s flaunting the relationship on social media, and it sucks. It seems to me like the life that was lost has just been completely stepped over, it’s sad. Meanwhile, he lied about the relationship for four months: he said he was staying with a friend, and even made up stories about this friend’s family. AITA?

It really sounds like there are some communication barriers in this family, which is leading to both siblings feeling judged and unheard.

The problem is not how quickly he started a new relationship – that is his prerogative and likely a grief-stricken choice as he looked for some kind of comfort and safety in at a devastating time.

The real problem is how he’s speaking to his sister, who is herself in a deep state of grief. Meanwhile, she is hurting too, and unable to understand his side – only seeing betrayal.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

This person encouraged the woman to try to see the other side.

While others explained that there could be significant factors that she doesn't understand.

Though others showed her a lot of gentleness and empathy.

They both need to heal.

