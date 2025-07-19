Grocery Store Employee Is Stocking Shelves When She Receives The Sweetest Greeting From A Tiny Customer

Working in a grocery store can be a thankless job, but sometimes there can also be super sweet moments.

In today’s story, one employee shares how a work day that started out normal became quite memorable thanks to the youngest of customers.

Let’s read the whole story to see what happens.

A kid interrupted me when I was busy. I’m in the confectionery aisle, knelt on the floor and filling the bottom shelves, totally in the zone. Because it was a larger than expected truckload, I had to get it all stocked as fast as possible so I could move to another aisle. I absently hear a small “hi” as I’m stocking, but I think nothing of it, continuing to stock. Then the “hi”s get louder. I look up, and come face to face with a toddler, probably not even 3 years old yet. Biggest smile on his face, gorgeous blue eyes, and I see his dad at the end of the aisle, looking our way.

I’m the only one in the aisle at this time of day, and the dad didn’t need anything in this aisle. The kid had spotted me and made an instant beeline straight to me, all to say hi to me. So I said hi back, and smiled back at him. It was awesome to have a cute little kid come all the way down an aisle just to say hello, and he was so sweet.

But then he threw himself on me and hugged me. I was shocked. I can only rarely get a hug from my near 4 year old nephew, and he pouts because I ask him for one. But here I am at work, tired and sore, and this boy is hugging me with all he has.

I sort of aww’d and gave him a return hug. Then he smiled, said bye, and went back to his dad. Little dude, you made my whole month with that gesture. <3 Thank you.

