Guests Stayed At Their Home, But They Never Thanked Them Or Congratulated Them At Their Engagement Party

WIBTA if I told my guests that it was awful having them stay over? My fiancé (25m) and I (24f) from Germany had guests from the US for the last 10 days, let’s call them Tim (27m) and Tara (24f). I met Tim online during the pandemic. We bonded over talking about everything that was going on, our different experiences growing up etc. We also talked about him visiting Germany since he had been wanting to come back. Five years later, I am with my fiancé and he has a girlfriend of 3 years, we are still talking regularly.

They could become good friends.

My fiancé and I just moved into a bigger place and decide to ask if they want to come visit. Everyone was stoked and we help them book the flights, work out an itinerary for their stay that even includes a weekend in Paris and try to make our apartment as comfortable as possible for their stay. They want to sleep in different beds, which makes everything complicated but we manage.

Things seemed odd from the start.

At this point, I have never talked to Tara and try to reach out. She misses our first call, but it works out a week before they fly in and I try to get to know her. We pick them up on Thursday. The airport is an hour from where we live and it’s 6 am. Everyone is tired. We get to our place, show them around, show them their beds made and ready with towels and some goodies. They don’t thank us. I think it’s because they had a long flight and let them unpack.

But it got weirder.

We go out grocery shopping and try to get everything they want. There’s a discussion about how awful it is that there are no public bathrooms available everywhere because Tim has to pee 10 Minutes after we leave the apartment. It’s awkward, conversation is slow, I think it’s jet lag. We leave for Paris on Friday morning. I organized the trip and didn’t get any input from them. Paris is ok, they don’t talk a lot, don’t give their opinion, I’m at a loss. We get back, no thanks.

They were still trying to make things work.

We spent Monday separately and wanted to spend the evening together. They arrive 45min late without telling us. The next day we drive them an hour to my parents so they can pick up the car that my parents loaned them for a couple of days. They leave, we get one message a day. Saturday is our engagement party.

It got impossible to ignore that something was off.

They don’t bring a gift or card, they don’t even congratulate us. Sunday night, Tim and Tara ask us if we’ll be driving them back to the airport, I ask them if it would be ok if they took a bus back. They are ok with it, I have to book it for them. We bring them to the Bus stop Tuesday morning, say goodbye and still not one thanks or criticism or anything. Not thanking is one thing, the other is budget. Told me they are on a strict budget, so I tried to keep the costs at a minimal.

But it wasn’t exactly true, apparently.

They proceeded to buy souvenirs like model guns for hundreds of €. I just feel very used. Is there something I am not seeing? I tried to get their thoughts and opinions every step of the way and they didn’t say anything. Normally everyone loves the way we host. Personally I’ve always been a fan of open communication but maybe this is normal and can be put under cultural differences, I don’t wanna be rude. WIBTA?

Even if they were having personal issues, being polite is the bare minimum.

Not congratulating them on their engagement was just rude.

