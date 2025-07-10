He Chose To Cheat And Tried To Hide The Truth From His Family, So She Chose To Speak Honestly When Everyone Asked Why They Broke Up

When a relationship ends, the story behind it often gets softened for the sake of peace.

But one scorned woman chose honesty over diplomacy when her ex tried to make her support his alibi, and then faced the backlash for it.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for refusing to lie to my boyfriend’s family about why I broke up with him? I’m 24 and recently ended things with my boyfriend Jake, who’s 26, after finding out he had been texting another woman for months.

The fallout led to a plead from her boyfriend.

When I confronted him, he admitted it but begged me not to tell his family because he didn’t want to embarrass them.

But his family was quite curious about the reason for their split.

The problem is his family kept asking why we broke up, and Jake wanted me to lie and say it was because we grew apart or something vague.

But instead she chose to be honest.

I told them the truth — that he cheated and lied — because I didn’t want to cover for him or let them think he’s a good guy when he clearly isn’t.

And she faced swift backlash for it.

Now Jake and some of his family members are mad at me, saying I betrayed them and made things worse. But I feel like I did the right thing by being honest. AITA for refusing to keep quiet about why we broke up?

After the way he treated her, she doesn’t owe him much of anything.

Reddit is sure to have a field day with this one.

This commenter can’t even believe what they’re hearing.

Liars deserve to be treated as such.

Frankly, his family shouldn’t have even asked if they weren’t prepared to hear the truth.

No matter how you slice it, the onus should not be on the person who got cheated on here.

Staying silent may have kept the peace, but after everything she’d been through, she wasn’t looking for peace.

And good for her.

