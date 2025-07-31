His Parents Are Divorced, But He Doesn’t Want Them To Bring Their Other Partners To His Wedding

You might be surprised just how often “is it wrong not to invite ________ to my wedding?” comes up on the internet.

It’s a struggle for a ton of people, and for many different reasons.

AITA for refusing to invite any of my parent’s exes to my wedding even if that means none of my half siblings will come? My parents divorced many years ago. They have me (27m) and my sister (29f) together. After their divorce they both had a few on and off again relationships.

You might need to make a diagram for this next part.

My mom has 2 exes and 5 kids between them and her on and off thing with them went right up until she started dating the brother to one of them. My dad has 3 exes and 8 kids between them. It’s been longer since he had an actual relationship with them. I do not have a relationship with any of the exes involved. They are not third, fourth, fifth parents to me or anything close. I can’t say I have much of a relationship with my half siblings either other than seeing them on occasion.

Nevertheless, everyone would like to be there on the special day.

But they want their other parents invited to my wedding or they won’t come and my mom and dad think this is a great idea. They talk about it being one big family anyway. But it isn’t. At least not to me it isn’t. My sister feels the same but it’s not her wedding either.

He’s not budging, though.

I said there are no exes invited to the wedding and all complaints from my half siblings went to the shared parent and both my parents are saying it’s groomzilla behavior and weddings are meant to be about bringing families together. When I said my wedding is for us and our families and their exes are not part of it they pointed out my half siblings are and none will come without an invite to their other parent. I said that is for my half siblings to decide and I will accept their answers. AITA?

People responded in the comments:

Some folks wrote near-poetry about it.

I mean seriously, it’s YOUR wedding.

Watch out for sneakers.

Weddings are expensive and guest lists are finite.

Why would you even WANT to be at the wedding of a relative you hardly know?

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.