He Held The Door For Students, But They Slammed Another Door In His Face Because He Didn’t Share His Umbrella With Them

AITA for not offering two girls my umbrella? Earlier today I was at school, walking to take my next final. It had just started raining, so I opened my (very small) umbrella and kept walking. On the way, I held the door open for two girls who were walking behind me.

They were clearly annoyed and complaining about the rain, but I didn’t think much of it—I honestly thought they were just venting about finals stress. As we were walking, I tried to be nice and said something like, “It’s okay, we’re almost done,” to try and encourage them. I did have a fleeting thought about offering to share my umbrella, but mine is really tiny—barely big enough for one person—so I figured it wouldn’t make sense to try to squeeze all three of us under it. Plus, we were just walking a short distance to the trailer classrooms.

Anyway, once we got to the trailer, the two girls scoffed at me, called me inconsiderate and then literally shut the door on me so I had to stop and close my umbrella in the rain. I felt kind of shocked, and honestly kind of bad. I never meant to come across as selfish or rude—it just genuinely didn’t occur to me that they expected me to offer. Even if I had, I’m not sure what good it would have done since the umbrella barely covers me as it is. AITA?

