He Proposed At Another Couples’ Wedding, And People Are Pretty Split About Whether Or Not That’s OK

“Don’t propose at a wedding” seems like one of those social rules that’s pretty locked in for most of us.

But maybe sometimes it’s ok? Check out this video from @thesun:

We start at what’s clearly the wedding reception, with a man getting down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend.

It’s hard to make out exactly what the bride is saying as she sees this, but she appears to be surprised, then reassures her friend that it’s ok and she should say yes.

The couple is elated, though some folks around them seem not to know how to take this.

Others celebrate.

And the bride comes in to give the bride-to-be a big hug.

@thesun Guests get slammed as ‘tacky’ for proposing in front of bride. The engaged woman has defended her partner for choosing the wedding. Read the full story above. #wedding ♬ original sound – The Sun

Many saw this as tacky, and argued about the right response.

Like, yanno, of ALL the days.

It doesn’t look like the bride (or groom, presumably) was asked about this beforehand, which colors the situation a bit.

But all in all, nobody seems mad.

At the end of the day, doing this without at least asking first is still probably a bad idea as a general rule.

But in this particular case, why should any of us get madder than the bride is?

Oh wait, I just remembered, this is the internet. Carry on.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.