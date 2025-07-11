July 11, 2025 at 6:48 am

He Proposed At Another Couples’ Wedding, And People Are Pretty Split About Whether Or Not That’s OK

by Ben Auxier

A man proposing at a wedding reception

TikTok/thesun

“Don’t propose at a wedding” seems like one of those social rules that’s pretty locked in for most of us.

But maybe sometimes it’s ok? Check out this video from @thesun:

A man proposing at a wedding reception

TikTok/thesun

We start at what’s clearly the wedding reception, with a man getting down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend.

A man proposing at a wedding reception

TikTok/thesun

It’s hard to make out exactly what the bride is saying as she sees this, but she appears to be surprised, then reassures her friend that it’s ok and she should say yes.

A man proposing at a wedding reception

TikTok/thesun

The couple is elated, though some folks around them seem not to know how to take this.

A man proposing at a wedding reception

TikTok/thesun

Others celebrate.

A man proposing at a wedding reception

TikTok/thesun

And the bride comes in to give the bride-to-be a big hug.

@thesun

Guests get slammed as ‘tacky’ for proposing in front of bride. The engaged woman has defended her partner for choosing the wedding. Read the full story above. #wedding

♬ original sound – The Sun

Many saw this as tacky, and argued about the right response.

2025 06 09 01 02 02 He Proposed At Another Couples Wedding, And People Are Pretty Split About Whether Or Not Thats OK

Like, yanno, of ALL the days.

2025 06 09 01 02 17 He Proposed At Another Couples Wedding, And People Are Pretty Split About Whether Or Not Thats OK

It doesn’t look like the bride (or groom, presumably) was asked about this beforehand, which colors the situation a bit.

2025 06 09 01 02 32 He Proposed At Another Couples Wedding, And People Are Pretty Split About Whether Or Not Thats OK

But all in all, nobody seems mad.

2025 06 09 01 02 43 He Proposed At Another Couples Wedding, And People Are Pretty Split About Whether Or Not Thats OK

At the end of the day, doing this without at least asking first is still probably a bad idea as a general rule.

But in this particular case, why should any of us get madder than the bride is?

Oh wait, I just remembered, this is the internet. Carry on.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter