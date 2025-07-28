He Shouted What Sounded Like A Catcall, So One Passing Woman Got Ready to Fight, But Ended Up Laughing When She Realized He Complimented Her

Kindness isn’t always quiet. Sometimes it’s loud, funny and completely unexpected!

One person decided to flip the script on catcalling by shouting compliments that started like taunts but ended with wholesome praise. And he had a blast watching how others reacted.

Read on for your daily dose of positivity!

I just made a neighbor laugh with “polite catcalling”. There’s a series of YouTube videos where a guy with a bullhorn yells compliments at people that start out sounding like they’re going to be a normal catcall. For instance, “Dang, dawg! You look like you always put the toilet seat down!”

So one man decided to try this out for himself.

I was sitting on my porch while a woman parallel parked in front of my house. She got out and started walking to a house across the street. I yelled, “Dang, girl! You parallel park like a boss!”

It took her a minute to process what just happened.

She turned to look at me before I even finished, and she was clearly ready to throw down. I got to see the moment where her brain caught up and she realized what I had actually said, and she started laughing so hard she ended up having to sit on the stairs to her porch for a bit to recover.

Sometimes humor is all it takes to brighten someone else’s day.

