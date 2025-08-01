He Told His Family That He Got Accepted Into A Great Master’s Program, And Everyone Was Excited Except His Dad And Brother

When you work hard and get accepted into an important program, most people will want to tell their loved ones so they can share in the excitement.

What would you do if you got accepted into a master’s program, but your dad and brother were very negative about it and told you not to go?

That is what happened to the student in this story, so he is just going to move forward with the program, but not tell them anything about it, even though they asked to be kept updated.

Check it out.

AITA for refusing to give my dad and brother updates about my Master’s ? I (25M) got into this dream Masters program by my own effort on April, despite my health issues. The tuition for this program is actually very minimal, which is rare for a international Masters programs.

I would tell everyone too, this is very exciting!

I told everyone close to me, starting with my parents, elder brother, friends, close relatives (aunt & uncle) and some professors from my bachelors. My Dad (60M) was initially open to me going there but changed his decision soon after talking to my brother. He told he likely won’t be able to sponsor my masters. So, I applied to a scholarship and was following up on it. I also applied for an education loan.

Why would someone be so against this?

My elder brother (30M) was totally against it saying he didn’t like it and even said “Are you going to beg in that country after doing this degree?” My mom and relatives on her side (Granny, Aunt, Uncle) were totally overjoyed & loved that I was able to get in this masters. My professors and other professionals in my field told it was a great opportunity and that it would benefit my career. I was working through all the administrative process and stuff by myself till today. My mom and relatives provided moral support during this time period and also tried to explain to my dad and brother that this is a good opportunity for me. Yesterday my brother showed up unannounced to our home and made my mom stay in my granny’s home stating that he & my dad wanted to talk to me alone. They told me I was in the wrong to inform my close relatives about this masters and demanded me to update on the process till now. I told them everything, including the education loan & scholarship I’ve applied.

I don’t understand why they are being so negative.

They started nit-picking the course details trying to find any fault in the program but everything was well-detailed & had no issue. Then they told me whatever I did was useless and I did nothing in these 2 months. They told me I won’t be getting the scholarship or the loan realistically nor do they have any money to spare for my studies. They made it clear that they won’t help in any process further but still want updates daily and need all the email I receive related to loan/scholarship/university forwarded to both of them. They instead want me to do a masters in this state next year. They told “Stop living in a dream” and accused me of being selfish for not thinking of the family or anyone else. So AITA for not giving updates or not letting them interfere in the process after this incident?

It seems like there must be more to this story; otherwise, why would his dad and brother ever be against it?

With just this information, however, he is completely justified in not giving them updates.

Let’s see if the people in the comments have anything to say about it.

Yup, sadly, this commenter is spot on.

This is a very unhealthy dynamic.

I would be worried about this as well.

He is a full adult and doesn’t owe them anything.

They have no right to the details of his progress.

If they can’t be supportive, they don’t get updates.

It really is as simple as that, and it sounds like his dad and brother are against him every step of the way.

