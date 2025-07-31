Her Best Friend’s Boyfriend Demanded She Lock Up Her Cats To Appease His Allergies, So She Decided She Valued Her Cat More Than His Opinion

Friendships often involve compromise, but not every request deserves a yes.

One woman welcomed her best friend and her rude boyfriend into her home, but when they demanded she lock up her cats because her boyfriend was allergic, she had to put her foot down.

AITA for refusing to lock my cats up so my friend’s boyfriend can visit my house? Look, she’s my best friend, but I can’t stand her boyfriend. No one can. All he does is make rude, snarky comments and complains about everything everywhere he goes. Nothing is ever good enough. Or nothing is ever as good as his stuff.

I decided to have a small cookout at my house. He has made comments about its location and quality many times before. Nonetheless, we’re planning to have good food, drinks, and a whole lot of other stuff to spend some time with our friends and relax a little, and they’re both invited.

My bestie is worried about her boyfriend’s cat allergies. I have two cats. Both hide when people are over.

She asked me to lock them in the room for the day to not upset his allergies. He has been to my house twice now and has never complained about my cats. I simply told her no. After she persisted, I reminded her he’s been around them, and their fur, which lingers around at all times in the past.

I asked what he did then to manage it. She said take Benadryl. I recommended he take it again before/after his visit. She persisted. So I said I’m not locking my cats in a room for the day. And so far that’s been that. AITA? I’m not sure if my dislike of her boyfriend is clouding my judgment.

If he’s really that allergic, maybe he just shouldn’t come at all.

This bad boyfriend should have lost the invite a long time ago.

This commenter is also allergic to cats, but says they would never behave like this boyfriend does.

Locking up the cats doesn’t even really make sense here.

She didn’t want to cause conflict, but she also refused to tiptoe around someone else’s drama.

She made her decision, which meant her cats would stay free, and her conscience would stay clear.

