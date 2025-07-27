Her Boss Ordered Her Not To Send Letters Without His Approval, So This Woman Flooded Him With Long And Detailed Thank-You Notes

Some bosses have very little trust in their employees and want to review everything they do. These micromanagers can be so annoying!

This woman had a controlling boss who tried to micromanage every letter she sent.

He told her to let him read and review the letters first before sending them to the recipients.

So, she did exactly what he said… with overwhelming details and length!

Read the full story below to find out more.

Not allowed to send correspondence unless it was approved This was in the last century, when we still sent paper letters through the US mail. I was young and starting out. I had a boss who was a real jerk to me, incredibly controlling. He disagreed with something I had done (I was not wrong, btw). He told me that from then on, I was not to send any letters without him reviewing and approving them first.

This woman wrote a lot of long and detailed thank-you notes.

Well, as it happened, I was in a position where it would be very polite to thank people a lot, and so I drowned that SOB in thank-you notes. I made a point of making each one original and creative, and not too short. At least a couple of paragraphs, with some details about why I appreciated what they had said or done.

She made sure to include a lot of supporting information in the letter.

I also used those letters to highlight my successes at work, which my boss didn’t care to recognize, and the kind things our other locations had to say about me and my work. I did this for several weeks.

Now, her boss assured her it’s no longer necessary to have them read and review the letters.

Eventually, I think he figured out that I was just going to keep it up, and he no longer had the stomach for it. So eventually, he told me it wasn’t necessary anymore. I thanked him, of course. But using spoken words, not written.

She did exactly what he told her to do!

If your boss insists on reviewing everything, give them something worth reviewing.

