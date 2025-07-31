Her Boyfriend Encouraged Her To Lose Weight, But When She Did He Got Jealous And Weird About It

When someone is losing weight, they often want their loved ones to try to do the same.

What would you do if your boyfriend pushed you to lose weight, but then, when you did, he got jealous and weird about it?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she finally got sick of it and broke up with him.

Now, she’s wondering if she should’ve handled the situation differently. Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for breaking up with my boyfriend for losing weight? Me (21F) and my bf (24M) have been dating for 3 years. When I met my boyfriend he was going through his weight loss journey himself and while it was really impressive he was bigger than me when we met. I was weighing in at like 195lbs at the time.

You have to want to lose weight for yourself.

During the early stages of our relationship he would always hint to me to loose weight also saying how healthy it is to be a lower weight and that he feels so much better and I would too if I tried to lose weight. I hadn’t mentioned or previously thought about loosing weight at this point and when he would bring it up I told him I didn’t really want to, but eventually the constant talk of it from him pushed me to. I started to loose weight and quite successfully which seemed to aggravate him a little, as in when I dropped a size and wanted to buy some new clothes he said I was being dramatic and could “totally still fit into those clothes”. This hurt because while I wasn’t necessarily doing it for him, I thought he would be happy for me since he wanted me to do this.

He must have been jealous.

I think it also annoyed him because his progress slowed down a lot and he also started to gain back weight (I didn’t mind but he did) which further annoyed him. Now recently, I’m quite a bit skinner than before and I guess that makes me more “conventionally attractive” according to him or whatever bs. I don’t agree, I very much liked the way I looked before and sometimes when I look at myself now I feel a little hollow. Anyways it’s made him very insecure to the point where he doesn’t like it when I go out without him, in fear I’ll cheat on him or find someone else to fall in love with.

He needs to grow up a bit.

Honestly this fear of his was incredibly draining especially when he was the one to push me to loose weight in the first place. I’m also the type of person to date someone with the intent to marry and if he was this insecure about me potentially cheating on him when I have shown no signs of wanting to then I couldn’t do it so I broke up with him. I told him I didn’t like how insecure he was being.

His arguments didn’t help.

But he blew up about it and started getting angry saying things like I would never look the way I did now if it weren’t for him and it was normal for a guy to be protective over his girlfriend. That only cemented my decision that this wasn’t going to work out so I left him. However, my friends are saying that was kinda mean, especially when I knew how insecure he was about his own weight. I understood that point, he used to get bullied for his weight but I wasn’t breaking up with him because of his weight but now I’m thinking maybe I could have handled it better. AITA?

This guy sounds very insecure and not ready for a serious relationship. Hopefully he’ll mature soon.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit think about it.

This person says he needs to grow up.

Yup, her ex needs to work on himself and not just his weight.

Her friends really aren’t being the best.

I agree with this commenter.

This commenter says he was trying to control her.

This guy is very insecure.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.