Her Boyfriend Obsessed In His Sleep Over Making Her A Delicious Dinner, So She Realized In That Moment Just How Much He Cared

Even the simplest gestures can speak volumes about how much someone cares.

One woman’s boyfriend talked in his sleep, but instead of nonsense, he gave her a sweet and silly reminder that left her smiling all night.

Read on for this wholesome slice of the internet.

What my boyfriend just said to me in my sleep I have finally found a boyfriend that is compassionate, silly, and really cares about my well-being. Like honestly, I have been through the trenches with men, and it has been such a relief to finally find someone who just gets me and really cares about me.

He shows his care in many ways, including in his sleep.

He also talks in his sleep a lot, lol, and tonight he made me laugh so hard — and also made me feel like he really does care. I had come to bed after working late. The plan was that I’d eat something, put the laundry in the dryer, and then come to bed.

Then he said something peculiar.

When I came back, he was mumbling to me and I asked him, “What is it?” because I kept hearing, “Don’t forget, don’t forget.” After I asked him what, I really expected him to say “to put the laundry in the dryer,” but no! He said, “Don’t forget to use the SEASONING FLAKES on the table,” lollll. I have never heard him say this phrase in my life.

His reasoning behind this was incredibly sweet.

Then upon further inquiry (I said, “For what?”), he replied, “For your food, babe. I just want to make sure you always have delicious food.” 😭 So silly, but I just love this man, and I am so happy that he cares about the deliciousness of my food. I can’t wait to tell him about this tomorrow, lol.

She couldn’t wait to tell him in the morning, knowing they’d both laugh all over again.

What did Reddit have to say?

Talking in your sleep can lead to some pretty great inside jokes.

But it can also be downright scary.

The subconscious mind is a mysterious thing.

There’s also sleep eating.

It was wholesome, hilarious, and everything she ever hoped for in love.

Even half-asleep, he still managed to make her feel completely cared for.

