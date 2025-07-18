Her Boyfriend Quit His Job To Start His Own Business, But A Year Later She Really Wants Him To Get A Job

Life is expensive, which is why a lot of families are two income households where both spouses work. Sure it can be hard to balance work and family sometimes, but it’s better than not being able to pay the bills!

Imagine your partner quitting their job to start their own business? Would you support them financially and emotionally in this pursuit no matter how long it took to get the business off the ground, or would there come a point where you would want your partner to get a job?

The woman in today’s story has been living this scenario for a year, and now she really wants her boyfriend to get a job.

Her boyfriend claims that’s not a good idea. Let’s read the story below to see both sides of the story.

AITA? Boyfriend wont get a job. My boyfriend and I have two kids, ages 5 and 8. When our first was born, I stayed home while he worked full-time to support us. He did that for about four years, and I've always been grateful for it. Now, things have changed.

The roles have reversed, kind of.

I have a good full-time job that covers all the bills, though not much more. About a year ago, I supported him leaving his job to start a lawn care business. I believed in him and wanted to give him the same kind of support he gave me. But it's been over a year, and he still only has one client. I've tried to be patient and supportive, but recently I've started asking him to at least consider getting a part-time job while he continues to grow his business.

He seems to have a lot of excuses.

Every time I bring it up, he gets defensive and throws out excuses like: "If I get a part-time job, I won't be able to mow." (He only has one client.) "Your mom will have to help with the kids more." (She already offered and is willing.) Then during the most recent conversation, he said: "How much money do you need to be happy?" and "I worked for four years while you stayed home." That really set me off.. like yea he worked while I was home, but I was raising a baby and then a toddler. That wasn't a vacation. Now I'm working full-time and covering 100% of our expenses.

She knows he does contribute, but it’s not enough.

He does take care of the kids more than I do, and I fully admit I can step up more on that front. I'm not ignoring his contributions at home. But like I'm also exhausted and overwhelmed, and I feel like I'm being made to feel selfish or ungrateful for just asking for help. I ended up yelling a little out of frustration. I'm not really proud of that… but it had been building up for a long time.

She knows he’s upset.

He's now mad at me and being kind of cold, and I think it's mostly because I brought up the job situation again — not because I yelled. AITA for yelling and pushing him to get a part-time job when his business still hasn't taken off after a year?

He totally has time for a part-time job. He just doesn’t want to get one.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person asks some really good questions about his business.

An older person thinks the answer is obvious.

He really needs to get a job.

Here’s another person who points out that the business failed.

He really shouldn’t have quit his job.

He sounds really lazy.

