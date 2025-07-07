Her Brother Insulted Her Husband During A Family Celebration, So She Walked Out In The Middle Of Dinner

A family dinner meant to celebrate one brother’s big academic milestone quickly unraveled when another sibling turned it into a soapbox for his own frustrations.

It ended in a vicious insult that pushed one pregnant woman past her breaking point.

AITA for leaving a family dinner after my brother insulted my husband? For context my family has mom dad, a young brother who I’ll call rage bro and my youngest brother who I’ll call normal bro. So me and my family were off to a restaurant to celebrate normal bro for passing his exams. While having dinner I noticed rage bro being slightly passive aggressive and no one could really figure out why. He’s studying for his upcoming post grad exam and he wanted to try car flipping which is basically remodeling and selling cars and continuing the cycle. My father didn’t want to sell one of his own cars for my brother’s experiments and rude bro got angry saying we’ll all be poor (even though we’re upper middle class. Just not luxury level rich).

He started making himself the victim so to keep the peace I told him it’s okay and to just focus on his exam first and we can try to figure things out later. He instead said what use is his degree. (He’s a doctor. Doctors don’t earn much initially in our country). He started cussing my husband who wasn’t present for the dinner about how poor he is. And him despite being a surgeon is still having some troubles. But when I told him to stop he called my husband a “poor b**tard”. And something inside me broke in that very moment. I had enough rage in me to slap him but idk how I didn’t do it.

My hands started shaking and I was near crying so I went to the bathroom to compose myself and called my husband to pick me up. I came out and told my family I’m leaving. My dad started gaslighting me saying ” Why I’m being so sensitive and hyperventilating? ” For context I’m also 5 months pregnant so I lose my breath very easily too. When I told him I’m not well mentally or physically and that I don’t want to stay he started gaslighting me further saying all women get pregnant and it’s not a big deal.

I got angry and left to wait for my husband outside the restaurant. Normal bro followed me and offered to wait with me. He supported me in everything I said and did. And at one point he started crying because he was upset at his celebration being ruined. I hugged him and consoled him as much as I could. My husband came and I left with him. I told him everything. He was disappointed but he was more mad at my brother and father for hurting me and causing me mental and physical discomfort during my pregnancy. Next day I called my mother to ask how she is and by the tone of her voice I could tell that even she was upset with me. So I ended the call. So Reddit, AITA for leaving the restaurant?

Instead of standing up to their son’s outburst, this woman’s parents chose to minimize her feelings and invalidate her physical condition.

