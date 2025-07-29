Her Coworker Asked To Be Gym Buddies, But When She Refused, Everyone Said She Was Being Difficult

Some people just like doing things on their own, no matter how well-meaning the offer is.

So, what would you do if a coworker wanted to team up as gym buddies to stay on track, even though you preferred working out alone? Would you give it a try to see how it goes? Or would you shut down the idea and stick to your solo routine?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in a similar situation with a coworker and stands firm on her boundaries. Here’s how it all went down.

AITA (42f) if I refuse to become the gym buddy of my coworker(38f)? After each of my kids, I took a break from my workout schedule and picked up where I left off later. This round started back in March. Through the years, I learned one thing about myself: I love talking about workouts, hearing about workouts, and debating workouts. But I don’t like to work out “together.” I simply enjoy solitude while working out. My coworker was never active before, but she got hooked this year. She has a plan in place and a solid schedule. We started talking and motivating each other, and that was great. I loved sending and receiving reminders for workouts and having someone I would have to report to if I failed to meet my schedule.

She now wants us to join our workouts, as we are both on a Monday / Wednesday/ Friday schedule. She said it would help her stay on track. She said she wouldn’t bug me; we would just get there together and congratulate each other after the workout. I am switching gyms anyway; she said I should join hers. I don’t want to.

She isn’t annoying or anything like that. It’s just that I like to be by myself from start to finish, get my headphones on, and mind my own business. My coworkers called me difficult and said there is no difference if I have ANC headphones anyway. The only problem is that I don’t like the thought of not being able to decide when I want what I want and how I want to work out—even if it’s on repeat every week. AITA?

Let’s see what advice the people over at Reddit have to offer.

