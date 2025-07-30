Her Date Asked For Fast Food Money After Four Days Of Talking, So She Blocked Him And Didn’t Look Back
While dating, early conversations can reveal a lot about a person’s intentions.
One woman learned that it only took her latest suitor four days to show his hand — and ask for her wallet.
Read on for the full story!
AITAH for not giving $25 to someone I’ve been talking to for 4 days?
I (30F) have been talking to this man (40M) for 4 days. He’s military, seems really nice, very handsome, etc.
But soon, red flags started waving.
On day 2 of us talking, he asks me for $25 so he can get some fast food.
I tell him that 1) I don’t just give out money to people, and 2) I currently have a negative balance in my account.
She’s definitely in no position to be giving anyone money.
I can’t even get gas to fill up my car.
I am traveling to work on a quarter tank and a prayer until payday (which was the next day).
He says it’s not a problem.
I’m like, okay, that’s the end of it.
Spoiler alert: That wasn’t the end of it.
Today, he messages me saying he’s had a bad day.
When I ask why, he said it’s because he hasn’t eaten and can I give him $25 for fast food.
He continues to make empty promises, but she continues to refuse.
He says that he swears he’ll pay me back when he gets paid and that even $10 would be enough for him to get something.
Again, I tell him that I’m not just gonna give him money.
It’s nothing against him, I just don’t know him.
And even though I’ve gotten my paycheck at this point, the answer is still no.
He seems to think this money is somehow owed to him.
He says that we have been talking for a little over 4 days, and yet I’m still saying I don’t know him, and he’s only asking for $25.
Then he says he “understands and it was nice meeting me.”
But she’s not budging.
In my opinion, talking to me and showing interest in me doesn’t entitle you to my money. Especially after ONLY 4 DAYS!
You, sir, are blocked.
AITA?
She’s definitely right to not trust someone this soon.
What did Reddit think?
There’s some big inconsistencies in his story.
They don’t make flags red enough for this situation.
Someone who truly was in the military likely wouldn’t need to be begging for money.
It’s time to snap out of it!
If setting a needed boundary made him walk away, then that’s probably for the best.
A relationship definitely wasn’t what this guy was after.
