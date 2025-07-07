Her Deceased Mom Left Her Only Asset To Her Brother, So She Refuses To Help Pay For Her Funeral

It’s never good for parents to have favorites among their children.

What would you do if your mom passed away and left her only asset to your brother, leaving you with nothing to inherit? Would you still help pay for the funeral, or would you insist that your brother needs to pay for it?

This woman is in this exact situation, and she’s not sure if she’s making the right decision about what to do.

Check out the full story to see what you think she should do.

Aita for not paying for my mom’s funeral when she left my brother her house? My mom died unexpectedly. She was the type who didn’t really have any assets. That is except for her home.

This woman’s mom left the house to the favorite child.

My brother was her favorite. She was a real “boy mom.” She had no will, but she made sure to tod her house to our brother, and she didn’t want the daughters to have anything.

She thinks her brother should sell the house to pay for the funeral.

She had no life insurance. It seems to me he should sell the house, and he should use the money to pay for her funeral. It’s a small house and he has no desire to live in it.

I haven’t signed any contracts with the funeral home, so I won’t be paying. AITA?

It would be nice for the brother to do that, but it’s really up to him.

This is why you should never play favorites with your children.

