Her Ex-Husband And Current Boyfriend Are Coworkers, So She Feels Conflicted About Whether Or Not To Pack Her Boyfriend Baked Goods In His Lunch

If you like it bake, you probably like to share your baked goods with those you love. Would that change if it was causing tension for your ex at work?

In today’s story, one woman shares that her ex-husband and boyfriend work together. While they seem to get along okay, it’s what she’s packing in her boyfriend’s lunch that’s really making life unpleasant for her ex.

Let’s read the whole story to see if we think she’s doing anything wrong.

My boyfriend and ex husband work together, AITAH for giving my boyfriend food to take to work? I, 26f, was married for four years. We got divorced because I found out I couldn’t have children. I was content to stay child free, it wasn’t a huge loss. My ex husband really wants a ‘mini me’ and to ‘pass on his legacy’. We had a good marriage for the most part, but that was that. I’m not too sad, as I’ve come to learn there’s better out there. My boyfriend is honestly the kindest person I’ve ever met.

Her ex and boyfriend are coworkers.

I should note, we live in a small town and I have a type. My boyfriend of seven months works with my ex husband. They work as military contractors on airfields, doing different jobs. But they work in the same area with the same guys.

She packs homemade baked goods in her boyfriend’s lunch.

I really like to cook and bake. I’m trying to not get diabetes though so I don’t eat everything I bake. I used to pack my ex husbands lunch and would often send him to work with a tray of baked goods. I’ve taken extensive culinary classes around baking and I’ve been told the stuff I make is really good. Funny enough when my boyfriend and I met he said he always loved the stuff I made for their shop when I was married to my ex husband. I now pack my boyfriend’s lunch and send him stuff to take to work.

This is creating problems at work.

Apparently a bunch of the guys they work with have been giving my ex husband a hard time. Dating had apparently been going very poorly for him (I’m not shocked) apparently this has been just making him not look forward to going to work. My boyfriend is significantly more attractive than my ex husband and they’re making jokes about how I upgraded from one mechanic to another. My boyfriend doesn’t mind because the jokes paint him in a good light, and they tell him he’s lucky, etc.

Her ex does mind.

He sent me a long message asking me to stop sending stuff to work with my boyfriend so the guys will leave him alone. He also asked me not to come to their annual 4th of July thing. I kind of feel like he’s making his problems my problem. I don’t feel like it’s a fair a request. But I’m not completely unempathetic, so I’m willing to stop if most people think I should. AITAH?

